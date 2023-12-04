Open Menu

Cipher Case: Special Court To Frame Charges Against Imran Khan, Qureshi On Dec 12

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 01:44 PM

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 12

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain remarks that the court has to decide the case within a month as per directives of the high court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) A Special Court is all set to formally charge former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on December 12.

Judge Abdul Hasnat Zulqarnain who heard the case at Adiala Jail handed over the copies of the challan to Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi who were present there in the courtroom.

A new charge sheet will be written while both Imran Khan and Qureshi have been held accused in the copies of the challan.

“The case will be decided within a month as per the directives of the high court,” remarked the judge.

Later, the court put off further hearing till December 12.

It may be mentioned here that that the Ministry of Interior had previously issued a notification, initiating the jail trial proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Supremo Imran Khan and the former Foreign Minister in the Cipher Case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail May December All Court

Recent Stories

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

2 days ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan