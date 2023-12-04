Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 12

(@Abdulla99267510)

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain remarks that the court has to decide the case within a month as per directives of the high court.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) A Special Court is all set to formally charge former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case on December 12.

Judge Abdul Hasnat Zulqarnain who heard the case at Adiala Jail handed over the copies of the challan to Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi who were present there in the courtroom.

A new charge sheet will be written while both Imran Khan and Qureshi have been held accused in the copies of the challan.

“The case will be decided within a month as per the directives of the high court,” remarked the judge.

Later, the court put off further hearing till December 12.

It may be mentioned here that that the Ministry of Interior had previously issued a notification, initiating the jail trial proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Supremo Imran Khan and the former Foreign Minister in the Cipher Case.