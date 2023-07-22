Open Menu

Cipher Conspiracy Based On Lies: Sherpao

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said that the cipher conspiracy was based on lies and it was PTI chief, who had conspired against the nation

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his native village in Charsadda district, he said the time had come to take PTI chief to task and get him punished for all his wrongdoings, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at his native village in Charsadda district, he said the time had come to take PTI chief to task and get him punished for all his wrongdoings, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"The investigations, which are taking place, should be taken to the logical conclusion," Aftab Sherpao demanded, adding that it was the former prime minister, who sabotaged the International Monetary Fund's programme during his tenure.

Condemning the May 9 mayhem, he said that attacking the army installations was a serious incident, therefore, its masterminds and perpetrators should be punished in accordance with the law.

He said as the National Assembly was going to complete its five-year term in August this year, it must pass the electoral reforms to ensure the holding of free and fair elections. "Nobody would have reservations about the election results if the National Assembly passes the electoral reforms," he maintained.

He said the law and order had started deteriorating in KP, asking the government to take urgent steps to normalize the situation.

