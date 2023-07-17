Open Menu

Cipher Inquiry: LHC Reserves Verdict On Govt's Plea Against Stay Order

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Cipher inquiry: LHC reserves verdict on govt's plea against stay order

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on an application filed by the federal government challenging a stay order granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against an inquiry by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the cipher audio leak controversy

The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application filed by the federal government.

The federal government, through the application, had pleaded with the court to withdraw the stay order. It submitted that the FIA was probing the matter in accordance with the law but due to stay order, the process of investigation was badly affected.

On December 6, 2022, the LHC had suspended a call-up notice issued to Imran Khan by the FIA in the cipher inquiry.

