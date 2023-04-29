UrduPoint.com

Circle Officer Special Branch Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Circle Officer Special Branch Inspector Mian Muhammad Shafiq was killed in a road mishap here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Circle Officer Special Branch Inspector Mian Muhammad Shafiq was killed in a road mishap here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Inspector Mian Muhammad Shafiq was going on a motorcycle from SP Region Office to District Office Faisalabad when a speedy car hit his two-wheeler near Commissioner Complex.

As a result, Mian Shafiq fell down on the ground and died on the spot by receiving critical head injuries.

