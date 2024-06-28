Circuit House Repair Discussed
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Silwat Saeed, discussed the matters of repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of the circuit house here on Friday.
Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Musawar Khan Niazi, Director Development Imran Ismat and others were present in the meeting.
consultant Ehsal ul Haq briefed the meeting. The commissioner directed utilizing available funds transparently for the repair and maintenance of the circuit house.
She directed finalizing the design of the new block by keeping in view next 20-years requirements.
