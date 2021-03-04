Circular debt Management Plan needs transparency: National Assembly body

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Power, Thursday observed that the Circular Debt Management Plan needs transparency and clarifications with regards to the imposition of surcharge.

The committee met under the Chairmanship of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, deliberated on a Bill "The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020".

Briefing the NA panel, the Secretary Power Division said that an exclusive briefing would be given on Circular Debt Management Plan, after presenting it before the Cabinet.

Secretaries of M/o Power and Finance informed the Committee that in addition to the notified tariff, rates and charges determined by the regulator, the bill would empower the government to impose such surcharges on any or all categories of consumers as it may notify from time to time on each unit of electricity.

The amount of such surcharges would be deemed as a cost incurred by the distribution companies (DISCOs) and included in the tariff, they said.

They told that such surcharges would be levied for funding any public-sector project to the extent decided by the Federal Government or fulfillment of any financial obligations of the Federal Government on account of electric power services.

The Committee asked the Ministry that Public Sector Project of National importance be added and sought explanation of financial obligations vis--vis' Circular Debt Management Plan.

The Chairman opined that "surcharges" should be imposed only to finance specific developmental projects of national importance like on-going Diamer Basha Dam and other projects of strategic importance.

Even if surcharge was capped at 10% of the Base Tariff, power surcharges should not be allowed to pay for future circular debt. On the suggestion of the Committee, a proviso was added that aggregate amount of such surcharges shall not exceed ten percent (10%) of the aggregate revenue requirement of all electric power suppliers owned or controlled by the Federal Government as determined by the Authority.

The Bill was deferred for the next scheduled meeting with the direction that proposed amendments to be sent to the Committee for study and giving their input.

The CEO of Karachi Electric (KE) appeared before the Committee and assured that concerns of Legislators would be addressed in written.

The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly (MNA's) Sher Akbar Khan, Saif Ur Rehman, Lal Chand, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Saira Bano, Zahid Akram Durrani and Secretaries, M/o Power Division & Finance and senior officers of the relevant departments.