Circular Debt Of Energy Sector Decreases To Rs12bln: Laghari
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:49 PM
Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari Tuesday said that the circular debt decreased to 12 billion rupees, reaching 2,381 billion rupees for the period from July to November 2024 as the debt was 2,393 billion rupees on June 30, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari Tuesday said that the circular debt decreased to 12 billion rupees, reaching 2,381 billion rupees for the period from July to November 2024 as the debt was 2,393 billion rupees on June 30, 2024.
In a video message released by his office, the minister highlighted that the recovery rate for the period from July to November 2024 has reached 96%, significantly improving compared to the same period in 2023 due to the prudent policies of the government.
Meanwhile, the minister also revealed that the power division proposed revised agreements with eighteen more Independent Power Producers (IPPs) before the Federal cabinet.
The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved the Power Division's summary, granting permission for a single-point power supply to Industrial States and Special Industrial Zones beside authorizing their management for giving connection, bill collection, and other related matters.
The decision was made to address complaints from industrial zones and special industrial zones regarding the new connections and billing process, said a press release.
In this regard, a mechanism is also being developed, which would be implemented by the Power Division in the next two to three months.
The minister stated that the power sector has begun to reap the benefits of the steps taken by the Power Division.
Recent Stories
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district
Boy molested, suspect held
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari
Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Ha ..
ACP celebrate 91st birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz
Cold, dry weather likely across Pakistan with fog in plains
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit t ..
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage
Early cotton cultivation on 3m acres to maximize production: Federation of Pakis ..
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining mini ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district12 minutes ago
-
Boy molested, suspect held36 seconds ago
-
Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari38 seconds ago
-
Barrister Saif inspects modern academic, construction projects at Darul Uloom Haqqania39 seconds ago
-
ACP celebrate 91st birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz41 seconds ago
-
RBC-CDA Demarcation issue resolved7 minutes ago
-
STEAM exhibition held to showcase students innovative projects7 minutes ago
-
CEO IESCO for using ABC cables on feeders to control power pilferage7 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme25 minutes ago
-
Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik participates in meeting of mining ministers at Future Mine ..2 hours ago
-
KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy2 hours ago
-
ICT Police hosts farewell ceremony for two retiring officers2 hours ago