UrduPoint.com

Circular Debt Reduced By Rs214b Over Last Three Months: Dastgir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 01:48 PM

Circular debt reduced by Rs214b over last three months: Dastgir

The Minister for power says uninterrupted power supply is being ensured to the industrial sector so that there is no impact on the livelihoods of the people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the circular debt has been reduced by two hundred and fourteen billion rupees over the last three months.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik in Islamabad on Thursday, he said we are addressing pending issues in the power sector.

Khurram Dastgir said that uninterrupted power supply is being ensured to the industrial sector so that there is no impact on the livelihoods of the people.

The Minister for Power said a comprehensive solar policy is being announced next month with the aim to enable the people to shift to solar energy and reduce dependence on the imported fuel.

Khurram Dastgir assured there will be no increase in the power prices for the consumers using up to one hundred units.

He said there is also a subsidy plan for the consumers using up to two hundred units.

The Minister for Power said the coalition government is defender of the economic future of the people.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said record reserves of petrol and diesel are available in the country. He said there is no threat of shortage of petroleum products in the country. He pointed out that there has also been reduction in the usage of petrol and diesel during the months of June and July this year as compared to the corresponding periods of last year. He said this happened because of our effective management which will help reduce our import bill and stabilize the rupee.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Shortage Import Khurram Dastgir Khan June July Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja ..

Political stability must to boost economy: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

13 hours ago
 Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

Mali expels spokesman of UN peacekeeping mission

13 hours ago
 Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next ..

Sunak, Truss ready for batlle to be Britain's next PM

13 hours ago
 78 accused arrested on reported involvement in vio ..

78 accused arrested on reported involvement in violent incidents

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.