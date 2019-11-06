UrduPoint.com
Circular Debt Will Be Zero By December 2020: Senator Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:08 PM

Senator Faisal Javed said on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring down the circular debt to zero by December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Senator Faisal Javed said on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring down the circular debt to zero by December 2020.

Talking to the media here outside the Parliament House, he said the government had significantly reduced the current account deficit and determined to reduce it more in the next year.

He said it would take some time to clear 30 years old mess as presently the country's earnings were less than its spendings. The government had undertaken reforms in the system, which would take some time to bear fruit, he added.

Senator Faisal Javed said the prices of commodities hiked by 21 percent during the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, which were further risen by 8.4 percent during the Pakistan Muslim League-N regime and upto 7 percent present government.

He said the economy would be much better in 2020 because the balance of income and expenditure would be improved.

About the ongoing sit-in of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Faisal Javed said the prime minister had directed the CDA chairman to provide maximum facilities to the protestors who were sitting in the open in cold rainy weather.

