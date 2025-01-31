CIS bridges healthcare gap with telemedicine in rural Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Access to healthcare has always been a challenge for rural and underserved communities in Pakistan, where medical facilities are limited, and specialist care is often out of reach. Recognizing the critical need for accessible healthcare, COMSATS internet Services (CIS) has expanded its Tele-Health Centers to bridge this gap through digital consultations and remote medical assistance.

Under the leadership of Ambassador Dr Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, who took charge as Executive Director in 2022, CIS has revitalized and significantly grown its network. This expansion allows people in the most remote areas to access high-quality care without the burden of traveling long distances. With 31 operational centers today—up from 14 in 2022—CIS continues to play a transformative role in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape.

CIS’s Tele-Health Centers offer a wide range of specialized services, including consultations in ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) for treating infections and hearing issues, gynaecology for maternal and reproductive health, pediatrics for child health monitoring, dermatology for skin conditions, and general OPD services. By providing these services, CIS has assisted over 150,000 patients, improving healthcare accessibility for those in remote areas.

"CIS's Tele-health initiative has been a lifesaver for people in our remote village. I no longer have to travel for hours to see a doctor. Now I can get expert advice right from my home. Thank you, CIS!" – Ayesha, resident of village Sarband Peshawar, shared her experience with the APP.

"Living in a rural area, proper healthcare was always out of reach. CIS's Tele-health Centers have given us access to top doctors and important health education. It’s truly transformative!" – Ali, a farmer from Punjab’s rural area 'Chak 5 Faiz' said talking to APP.

"As a healthcare provider in a remote area, CIS’s Tele-health services have been invaluable. The ability to connect patients with specialists remotely has helped improve the quality of care we can offer." – Dr. Alina Tahir, Rural Healthcare Provider.

The impact of CIS’s expanded Tele-Health Centers extends beyond treatment. CIS has also provided essential education on nutrition, hygiene, and water safety. In regions facing challenges like malnutrition, iron deficiency, and lack of hygiene awareness, these services have significantly improved overall community health. With increased awareness of proper nutrition, hygiene, and water cleanliness, CIS has helped reduce malnutrition and the spread of infectious diseases, leading to healthier communities.

CIS’s commitment to expanding Tele-Health services doesn’t stop here. With additional centers planned, the goal is to ensure healthcare is accessible to even more underserved communities across Pakistan. Every citizen, regardless of location, deserves access to essential medical services, and CIS is determined to make this a reality.

Taking its mission beyond Pakistan’s borders, CIS is offering remote consultations and health services to developing nations with inadequate healthcare infrastructure. This global initiative reflects CIS’s broader commitment to supporting vulnerable communities worldwide.

Tele-health is a major component of healthcare in developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and Europe. In these nations, telemedicine enhances accessibility, reduces healthcare costs, and improves system efficiency. In rural areas, where healthcare providers are scarce, telemedicine ensures patients can access specialized care without long-distance travel, improving patient outcomes and public health.