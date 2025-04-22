Open Menu

CISS Hosts Int'l Conference On Nuclear Deterrence

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 10:28 PM

The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) on Tuesday hosted a two-day International Conference on “Nuclear Deterrence in the Age of Emerging Technologies,” bringing together a distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world

The conference aimed at fostering constructive dialogue on global strategic issues and sharing Pakistan’s policy perspectives, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the Chief Guest and delivered a keynote address on the first day of the conference.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by emerging technologies.

He also emphasized that peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through reciprocal measures for nuclear risk reduction and instituting a balance in a wider geostrategic construct.

The forum was attended by prominent international scholars from United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), National Institute for Deterrence Studies (NIDS), Australia, Ploughshare Foundation, Canada, China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Peking University, China, Center for Polar and Oceanic Studies, China, European Leadership Network (ELN), LSE school of Public Policy, Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS), Russia, Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), Saint Petersburg State University, Russia, Geneva Center for Security Policy, Switzerland, North Carolina State University, USA and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

