CISS Hosts Int'l Conference On Nuclear Deterrence
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 10:28 PM
The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) on Tuesday hosted a two-day International Conference on “Nuclear Deterrence in the Age of Emerging Technologies,” bringing together a distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) on Tuesday hosted a two-day International Conference on “Nuclear Deterrence in the Age of Emerging Technologies,” bringing together a distinguished group of scholars and experts from around the world.
The conference aimed at fostering constructive dialogue on global strategic issues and sharing Pakistan’s policy perspectives, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations.
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, was the Chief Guest and delivered a keynote address on the first day of the conference.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration in addressing the challenges posed by emerging technologies.
He also emphasized that peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through reciprocal measures for nuclear risk reduction and instituting a balance in a wider geostrategic construct.
The forum was attended by prominent international scholars from United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), National Institute for Deterrence Studies (NIDS), Australia, Ploughshare Foundation, Canada, China Arms Control and Disarmament Association (CACDA), Peking University, China, Center for Polar and Oceanic Studies, China, European Leadership Network (ELN), LSE school of Public Policy, Center for Energy and Security Studies (CENESS), Russia, Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences (IMEMO RAS), Saint Petersburg State University, Russia, Geneva Center for Security Policy, Switzerland, North Carolina State University, USA and Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Recent Stories
BFA continues crackdown against substandard food
Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussa ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 25
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers
Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again
7th convocation of PUMHS held
CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence
Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar
Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis
Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BFA continues crackdown against substandard food36 minutes ago
-
Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain43 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers43 minutes ago
-
Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again49 minutes ago
-
7th convocation of PUMHS held49 minutes ago
-
CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence49 minutes ago
-
Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar49 minutes ago
-
Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis48 minutes ago
-
Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program49 minutes ago
-
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests1 hour ago
-
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case1 hour ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations1 hour ago