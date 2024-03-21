CISSS to hold capacity building workshop for SID officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Director General Public Relations (DGPR), Muhammad Saleem Khan on Thursday said that Information department has assigned the task of publicizing activities of provincial government departments and other officials entities through print, electronic and social media.

This he said while talking to a five-member delegation of Centre for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS) at his office here.

The delegation of CISSS team paid an introductory outreach visit to Information Department, Government of Sindh, Karachi. The CISSS team was received by DGPR Muhammad Saleem Khan.

Director Information (Admin and Accounts) Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Director Information (Press Information) Akhtar Surhio and Aleem Uddin Khan (Deputy Director Information), were also present.

He further said that Sindh Information department (SID) also acts as a bridge between various government departments and media and updates masses about public welfare initiatives through media.

He said that Public Relations Officers attached with provincial ministers and advisors to highlight government endeavours. The purpose of the visit was to introduce CISSS to Information Department and discuss the areas of mutual interest and scope of future collaboration between the two organisations.

Director Research Aftab Hussain briefed the Director General about the aims, objectives, vision and Research Team of CISSS, and apprised him about the activities that CISSS has performed so far.

DGPR also gave an overview of the Information Department and informed the delegation about the aims,

objectives and its outreach. It was mutually agreed that both the organisations would collaborate in future in various areas. It was also agreed that CISSS would hold a capacity-building workshop in future on strategic affairs and the challenges posed by hybrid warfare for the officers of Information Department.

It was also agreed that CISSS would frequently contribute opinion pieces on important issues of national and global significance to the official publications of Information Department. It was further agreed that Information Department would extend all possible assistance to CISSS with regards to publication of their press releases, event coverage and opinion pieces. It was further decided that a team of SID will visit CISSS after Eid holidays for further cooperation between the two organizations.

DGPR highly appreciated the team of CISSS’s efforts and assured his full support and cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, Director Research Aftab Hussain presented a souvenir to DGPR Muhammad Saleem Khan. The delegation of CISSS include Research Officer Safia Malik, Tarique Ahmed Abro, Zeeshan Hyder and Research Assistant Areeba Mumtaz.