CISSS Visits KU ASCE To Explore Mutual Cooperation In Research

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Centre for International Strategic Studies Sindh led by Air Commodore Zahid ul Hasan on Monday visited the Area Study Centre for Europe of the University of Karachi to explore avenues for mutual cooperation in the field of research.

One of the team members of the CISSS gave a comprehensive introduction to the Centre, which had been established in July 2021 as a multi-disciplinary, non-partisan, non-profit arm of the Islamabad-based Centre for Strategic Studies.

The CISSS team discussed the mutual avenues of cooperation between the two organizations in length. Acting Director ASCE Professor Dr Uzma Shujaat shed light on mutual collaboration and informed the visitors that the ASCE was conducting its research on European Union, its politics, law, and external relations and is especially more focused on climate change management.

She mentioned that both ASCE and CISSS were committed to high-level fact-based research on contemporary issues.

In the first outreach meeting between ASCE and CISSS, it was mutually agreed to establish a positive linkage under the umbrella of innovative practical positive strategic input on national and international affairs.

The outreach event was focused on the stimulation of new inter-disciplinary fields, and increased opportunities for meaningful impact in society.

After the introductory session, the floor was opened for interaction with the audience following the question and answer session.

