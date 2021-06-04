Citi Pharma plans IPO to raise capital for expansion

Pakistan based Citi Pharma Limited has planned to raise up to Rs 2.8 billion by offering 35 per cent shares to institutional and ordinary investors in an initial public offer on the Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan based Citi Pharma Limited has planned to raise up to Rs 2.8 billion by offering 35 per cent shares to institutional and ordinary investors in an initial public offer on the pakistan stock exchange.

The book building phase of the IPO would he held on June 15 and June16,where high net worth individuals and financial institution were expected to participate. The company would issue all new shares through book building at the floor price of Rs28 per share, which includes a premium of Rs18 apiece, said Citi Pharma release on Friday.

The company has been guaranteed to raise at least Rs two billion in the IPO. However, based on the interest from investors during the book building process, the strike price could rise by 40 per cent (Rs39.20 a share), thus helping the company collect Rs2.8 billion. After the book building process, successful bidders would be provisionally allotted 75 per cent of the issue size (54.5 million shares).The remaining 25 per cent (18.1 million shares) would later on be offered to retail investors at the strike price.

Although the company makes many drugs for consumers, its major source of revenue was the manufacturing and sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients key substances that make a finished pharmaceutical product. Major rugmakers like GlaxoSmithKline, The Searle Company, Barret Hodgson and Martin Dow buy their APIs from Citi Pharma. " In particular, Citi Pharma sells paracetamol, an API used in painkillers, to GlaxoSmithKline that mixes it with other chemical salts and sells under the renowned brand of Panadol." Citi Pharma was raising new funds for three major reasons.

Firstly, the company was planning to expand its existing capacity of 3,600 tonnes per annum of paracetamol to 6,000 tonnes per annum. That's partly because the demand for paracetamol has surged in the wake of Covid-19. In addition, the company said it planned to add new APIs as well as pharmaceutical formulations (final products) to its existing product line.

Secondly, Citi Pharma wanted to build three manufacturing facilities, taking its total capacity to 200,000 vials/injectables per day, dry powder/suspension 60,000 bottles per day, capsules 4.2 million per day and tablets 4.5 million per day. These include dedicated manufacturing lines for penicillin, cephalosporin and psychotropic and narcotics drugs.

Thirdly, Citi Pharma plans to create synergies and forward integration by building a 50-bed healthcare facility in Lahore.

The hospital would cater to the out-patient department and consultancy clinics, general operations and diagnostic services. Current sponsors of Citi Pharma acquired the company, including its licenses and manufacturing rights, in March 2013.

Presently, 93 per cent of the company's sales originate from the API segment while the pharmaceutical formulation segment contributes seven per cent to the top line. Furthermore, over half of total sales in the API segment come through a single client: GlaxoSmithKline.

The pharma industry in Pakistan was worth Rs501 billion. It grew at an annualized growth rate of 11.4 per cent between 2016 and 2020. Of the 650 pharma companies, only 31 were multinationals. Local firms have a collective share of 60 per cent while multinationals control the rest of the market.