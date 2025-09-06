Open Menu

Cities Illuminate In Green Lights On Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Cities illuminate in green lights on Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, spectacular arrangements were made to illuminate cities across the province in celebration of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).

A luminous cascade of green lights enveloped Punjab, reflecting devotion and joy on this blessed occasion.

Iconic neon displays portraying the Holy Kaaba, Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW), crescent, and stars lit up the night skies, adding splendour to the festivities.

In Lahore, Liberty Chowk emerged as the focal point, where dazzling chandeliers suspended from trees mesmerised visitors. Palm and date trees shimmered in the darkness, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) embellished every major square with decorative lighting, ensuring that the entire province reflected devotion, festivity, and celebration of the blessed day.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

12 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

21 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

21 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

21 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

21 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

22 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

22 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

22 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

22 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan