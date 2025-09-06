Cities illuminate in green lights on Eid Milaad-un-Nabi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, spectacular arrangements were made to illuminate cities across the province in celebration of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).

A luminous cascade of green lights enveloped Punjab, reflecting devotion and joy on this blessed occasion.

Iconic neon displays portraying the Holy Kaaba, Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW), crescent, and stars lit up the night skies, adding splendour to the festivities.

In Lahore, Liberty Chowk emerged as the focal point, where dazzling chandeliers suspended from trees mesmerised visitors. Palm and date trees shimmered in the darkness, creating an enchanting atmosphere.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) embellished every major square with decorative lighting, ensuring that the entire province reflected devotion, festivity, and celebration of the blessed day.