Cities Illuminate In Green Lights On Eid Milaad-un-Nabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, spectacular arrangements were made to illuminate cities across the province in celebration of Eid Milaad-un-Nabi (SAW).
A luminous cascade of green lights enveloped Punjab, reflecting devotion and joy on this blessed occasion.
Iconic neon displays portraying the Holy Kaaba, Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAW), crescent, and stars lit up the night skies, adding splendour to the festivities.
In Lahore, Liberty Chowk emerged as the focal point, where dazzling chandeliers suspended from trees mesmerised visitors. Palm and date trees shimmered in the darkness, creating an enchanting atmosphere.
Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) embellished every major square with decorative lighting, ensuring that the entire province reflected devotion, festivity, and celebration of the blessed day.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cities illuminate in green lights on Eid Milaad-un-Nabi51 seconds ago
-
Bravery Honoured: Recognition of Late Soldier’s Gallantry in 1965 War at Chhamb-Jaurian Sector52 seconds ago
-
Renowned writer, columist Dr. Sajid Khakwani urges revival of Islamic values on Eid Milad-un-Nabi54 seconds ago
-
Police arrest multiple suspects, recover arms11 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israel's statements on forced displacement of Palestinians11 minutes ago
-
2 killed as motorcycle collides with trailer in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
President approves 180 day special remission in sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) (Please post o ..11 minutes ago
-
Senator Nasir Butt pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day11 minutes ago
-
Awards distributed among position holders of Naat, Qirat competitions in National 'Rahmatul-lil-Alam ..11 minutes ago
-
3 dead, 5 injured in Abbottabad11 minutes ago
-
Child among 2 killed in mini-truck collision near Gharo, Thatta11 minutes ago