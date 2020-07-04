UrduPoint.com
Cities' Projects To Be Completed Under PPP: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:06 PM

Cities' projects to be completed under PPP: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that new projects of infrastructure in cities will be completed under public-private partnership (PPP) and the government will go for international bidding for PPP projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that new projects of infrastructure in cities will be completed under public-private partnership (PPP) and the government will go for international bidding for PPP projects.

He was chairing a meeting of board of Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) at the CM House in which administrative and financial rules of the authority were approved.

The decisions of second meeting of Policy & Monitoring Board were ratified in the meeting as well. The meeting also reviewed the pace on development projects being completed in collaboration with private sector.

The chief minister said the Punjab government had taken major step for sustainable development of infrastructure sector of the province by devising economic plan for urban infrastructure.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to get optimum benefit from the opportunities of public-private partnership for new development projects.

He also directed for expediting work on preparation of feasibility for Treatment Plant in Rawalpindi. He said that 62 km long Rawalpindi Ring Road would be completed on PPP mode at a cost of Rs. 61 billion. He directed that important matter should immediately be settled in this regard.

Speaking about various projects of Lahore, he mentioned that provision of clean drinking water project in 20 pilot zones of Lahore will be completed at a cost of Rs. 7.25 billion; 42 vehicle fitness testing systems will be set up in Lahore at a cost of Rs. 1.5 billion and Zero Waste Material Recovery Project will be completed at a sum of Rs. 1.44 billion. He added that ten mega projects in Punjab would be completed under public-private partnership at the sum of Rs. 79 billion.

Advisor of CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, MPA Khadija Umer, the chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, experts on financial matters, concernedsecretaries and other officers were also present.

