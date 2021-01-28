Cities to make disaster-resilient, environmentally-sustainable: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Experts on Thursday underlined need of a viable policy framework to boost climate resilience of the country's urban areas against climate change-caused natural disasters.

The participants at a National Inception Workshop on Climate-Resilient Urban Settlement, highlighted that heatwaves and flooding were major risks that pose threats to the very sustainability of the cities, irrespective of their sizes.

"However, making the cities disaster-resilient is only possible through the capacity-building of individuals, communities, institutions, businesses, and systems within these cities to survive, adapt, and grow no matter what type of chronic stresses and acute shocks they experience," they suggested.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with UN-Habitat and various provincial and Federal government and non-governmental organizations, said a press release.

Addressing the event as keynote speaker, the Secretary Climate Change Ministry Naheed Shah Durrani remarked that the present government has established a major initiative titled 'Climate-Resilient Urban Settlements in Pakistan' to develop a policy framework and initiate infrastructural and non-infrastructural measures to boost resilience of urban areas of the country against recurring and intensifying natural disasters.

Pakistan's rate of urbanisation has been ranked highest among South Asia, where over 36.4 percent of the country's population lives in urban areas. The UN Populations Division approximates that nearly half of the country's population will be living in cities by 2025.

She noted that around 50 percent of the populations in urban areas of the country is settled in informal settlements, which are characterized by heightened levels of climate vulnerability and lack of disaster-proof infrastructure facilities.

She pointed out that the uncontrolled urban growth and lifestyle changes has led to change in increased consumption of energy, domestic transportation and fuel, contributing to both heightened level of local air pollution, GHG emissions and land pollution, specifically that arising from cities' wastewater disposal and solid waste management.

However a climate resilient urban human settlements unit has been established in the ministry to cope with these challenges by boosting coordination and cooperation between federal and provincial governments as well as relevant non-governmental stakeholders for achieving the environmentally-sustainable urban and climate-resilient development and human settlements.

UN-Habitat's Country Manager in Pakistan, Jawed Ali Khan lauded the federal government's efforts towards making the country's cities and dwellers climate-resilient through enhanced budgetary allocations, initiation of work for development of policy framework, which will guide efforts of the federal and provincial government to protect urban areas from the vagaries of climate change through enhanced investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, capacity-building of individuals, communities, institutions, businesses, and systems within these cities to survive, adapt, and grow in the face of the climate change-caused natural disasters as well as enhanced public awareness.

While highlighting the importance of overall public awareness for effective climate action in cities, the deputy director media advocacy and climate communication of the climate change ministry Muhammad Saleem Shaikh sensitization of policymakers, government officials, opinion leaders and public about challenges of the climate change faced by the urban areas and residents is vital to effective overall policy response and preparedness for achieving the goals of climate resilience in urban areas.

Earlier explaining about the goals of the Climate-Resilient Urban Settlements Unit, Director of the Unit Muhammad Azeem informed the participants that planning and implementing the harmonized action plans for developing "Climate Resilient Safe & Sustainable Cities", in collaboration with the UN-Habitat's office in Pakistan, provincial urban units and the line departments of the provincial planning and development departments and local government organizations; facilitating provincial urban units in launching community-motivated urbanization initiatives and implementing urban projects; facilitating their access to external funding for developing climate resilient cities, like the UN's Adaptation Fund, Global Environment Facility and UN-led Green Climate Fund in addition to the increased Government's budgetary allocation are major goals of the Climate-Resilient Urban Settlements Unit.

The unit will be responsible to take integrated steps to conduct an in-depth policy and planning research to identify the urbanization challenges and propose timely measures for "making our cities climate resilient". First meeting of Project Steering Committee is organized to initiate the activities of the Project and provincial reporting mechanism, he added.