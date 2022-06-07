UrduPoint.com

Cities Witness Up To 16 Hours Electricity Load-shedding

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 07, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

The electricity shortfall in the country reached upto 6,099 MW with total power generation hovers around 19,901 MW, and total demand stands at 26,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) Up to 16 hours of electricity load shedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Six to seven hours load-shedding is being carried out in Islamabad. The areas with high loses are witnessing load-shedding.

On the other hand, the electricity shortfall in the country reached upto 6,099 MW with total power generation hovers around 19,901 MW, and total demand stands at 26,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

The power division said that at least 4,193 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,261 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 11,565 MW, whereas, at least 1,347 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 118 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 181 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,236 MW of electricity.

Owing to the power outages, citizens are unable to work. People said that government is unable to fulfill their promises and should work on their promises rather than giving statements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Load Shedding Electricity Water Nuclear From Government

Recent Stories

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

4 minutes ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

10 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

2 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.