Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

(@Abdulla99267510)

The electricity shortfall in the country reached upto 6,099 MW with total power generation hovers around 19,901 MW, and total demand stands at 26,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2022) Up to 16 hours of electricity load shedding is being carried out in different parts of the country.

Six to seven hours load-shedding is being carried out in Islamabad. The areas with high loses are witnessing load-shedding.

On the other hand, the electricity shortfall in the country reached upto 6,099 MW with total power generation hovers around 19,901 MW, and total demand stands at 26,000 MW — necessitating prolonged power outages across the country.

The power division said that at least 4,193 MW of electricity is being generated from water, whereas, the government’s thermal plants are generating 1,261 MW of electricity.

The total electricity generation by the private sector power plants is 11,565 MW, whereas, at least 1,347 MW of electricity is being generated from wind power plants and 118 MW from solar plants.

The bagasse-based power plants are generating 181 MW of electricity while the nuclear fuel-based power plants are generating 1,236 MW of electricity.

Owing to the power outages, citizens are unable to work. People said that government is unable to fulfill their promises and should work on their promises rather than giving statements.