- Home
- Pakistan
- Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits
Citizen Alleges Police Officials Of Snatching Rs 50,000 At Checkpoint In PS Golra Limits
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A citizen submitted his complaint to Senior Suprintendent Police (SSP ) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar alleging that seven police officials have forcefully snatched Rs 50,000 at a checkpoint near Golra police station Islamabad.
The incident, involving the alleged forceful seizure of Rs 50,000, has sparked outrage and raised questions about police conduct.
A citizen namely Muhammad Aslam resident of Mohallah Imambargah Rawalpindi said in his complaint claimed that he was on his way to deliver meat supplies, found himself at the mercy of seven police officials stationed at a routine checkpoint.
According to the complainant, upon stopping his vehicle, the officers demanded to see his documents, which he promptly provided to them. However, the police officials proceeded to search his vehicle without apparent cause.
The situation escalated when the policemen purportedly demanded bribe of Rs 1 lac for the release of both the goods and the vehicle.
The citizen further alleged that Rs 50,000 were forcefully taken from his pocket by the very officials tasked for upholding law and order.
The gravity of the accusation has prompted swift action, with legal proceedings initiated and police authorities launching an investigation into the matter.
When contacted the complainant M Aslam said this eye opening incident in the Federal capital underscored the importance of ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies and upholding citizens' rights to fair treatment.
As the investigation proceeded, the public remained vigilant, demanding transparency and justice in the face of alleged misconduct by those officials entrusted with protecting and serving the community.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder4 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release4 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day4 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 154 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day observed to pay tribute to mothers4 minutes ago
-
EU ambassador visits Nasser Bagh art gallery4 minutes ago
-
ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues4 minutes ago
-
83.3pc TV broadcast content in Pakistan revolves around politics: Report4 minutes ago
-
Police busted 315 criminals during May5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 213,100 cusecs water14 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 4 outlaws15 minutes ago
-
Excise Rwp launches operation against token tax defaulters, unregistered vehicles1 hour ago