Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A citizen submitted his complaint to Senior Suprintendent Police (SSP ) Operations Malik Jameel Zafar alleging that seven police officials have forcefully snatched Rs 50,000 at a checkpoint near Golra police station Islamabad.

The incident, involving the alleged forceful seizure of Rs 50,000, has sparked outrage and raised questions about police conduct.

A citizen namely Muhammad Aslam resident of Mohallah Imambargah Rawalpindi said in his complaint claimed that he was on his way to deliver meat supplies, found himself at the mercy of seven police officials stationed at a routine checkpoint.

According to the complainant, upon stopping his vehicle, the officers demanded to see his documents, which he promptly provided to them. However, the police officials proceeded to search his vehicle without apparent cause.

The situation escalated when the policemen purportedly demanded bribe of Rs 1 lac for the release of both the goods and the vehicle.

The citizen further alleged that Rs 50,000 were forcefully taken from his pocket by the very officials tasked for upholding law and order.

The gravity of the accusation has prompted swift action, with legal proceedings initiated and police authorities launching an investigation into the matter.

When contacted the complainant M Aslam said this eye opening incident in the Federal capital underscored the importance of ensuring accountability within law enforcement agencies and upholding citizens' rights to fair treatment.

As the investigation proceeded, the public remained vigilant, demanding transparency and justice in the face of alleged misconduct by those officials entrusted with protecting and serving the community.