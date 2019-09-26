UrduPoint.com
Citizen Arrested For Dumping Garbage On Street In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:11 PM

Citizen arrested for dumping garbage on street in Karachi

Sukhan Police on Thursday arrested a citizen on charges of throwing garbage on a street through a trolley, said SSP District Malir Muhammad Ali Raza

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Sukhan Police on Thursday arrested a citizen on charges of throwing garbage on a street through a trolley, said SSP District Malir Muhammad Ali Raza.

He said that the citizen was identified as Abul Jabbar arrested for throwing garbage on street violating a ban imposed by Home Department Sindh U/S 144 Cr.

PC on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that it is the first case after the impositionof the ban on dumping garbage in any public place, street or road.

