Citizen booked for extending fake information about dacoity

Police registered a case against a citizen for extending fake information about dacoity incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police registered a case against a citizen for extending fake information about dacoity incident.

According to Qutabpur Police sources, a citizen namely Ali Raza son of Sadique Ali, resident of Basti Dairah, informed police that five armed dacoits looted 78000 US Dollars, Rs two million and 20 tola of gold from his home, after making the whole family hostage at gun point.

The police immediately rushed to the site and started investigation. The police, on suspicion, inquired the house owner Ali Raza and they came to know that it was fake incident.

Ali Raza confessed and stated that it was fabricated story.

He apprised that his brother Mehboob Ali Shah was at work in Mexico. He used to send amounts regularly to support the family. Now, Mehboob Ali Shah is planning to return home in May. So, they fabricated the whole incident as they could not managing savings. Qutabpur police registered the case and started investigation into the incident.