UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizen Booked For Extending Fake Information About Dacoity

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:59 PM

Citizen booked for extending fake information about dacoity

Police registered a case against a citizen for extending fake information about dacoity incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Police registered a case against a citizen for extending fake information about dacoity incident.

According to Qutabpur Police sources, a citizen namely Ali Raza son of Sadique Ali, resident of Basti Dairah, informed police that five armed dacoits looted 78000 US Dollars, Rs two million and 20 tola of gold from his home, after making the whole family hostage at gun point.

The police immediately rushed to the site and started investigation. The police, on suspicion, inquired the house owner Ali Raza and they came to know that it was fake incident.

Ali Raza confessed and stated that it was fabricated story.

He apprised that his brother Mehboob Ali Shah was at work in Mexico. He used to send amounts regularly to support the family. Now, Mehboob Ali Shah is planning to return home in May. So, they fabricated the whole incident as they could not managing savings. Qutabpur police registered the case and started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Mexico SITE May Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

41 beggars round up during last 24 hours

2 minutes ago

UN chief urges global multilateral solutions for p ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister hails 'powerful' US recogni ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's Vice president Alam Khan congratulates party ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister hands over school bus, ambulance to ..

10 minutes ago

UN chief urges global multilateral solutions for p ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.