Citizen deprived of cash, motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was deprived of cash and a motorcycle at gun point by three unidentified armed robbers near Basti Basharat Wala on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Faheem Qureshi w/o Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muhallah Kumharanwala Muzaffargarh was returning home from his shop on motorcycle when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash Rs 40,000,motorcycle, mobile phone and other valuables and escaped.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.