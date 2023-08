(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Unidentified robbers deprived a citizen of his car here in Cantt police limits on Monday.

Police said that a citizen namely Sana ullah r/o Muraad colony lodged a complaint that he parked his car outside his home when some outlaws robbed the vehicle during day time.

Police registered case and launched investigation.