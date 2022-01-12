Citizen electrocuted

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A citizen was electrocuted in a mishap here at Ayoob Chowk under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Deen Muhammad s/o Muhammad islam resident of Chack Number 162/10-R was visiting city market for some shopping.

All of a sudden, he touched with an electric pole near Ayoob Chowk. As a result, he sustained electric shocks and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body in the District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities.