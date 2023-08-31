Open Menu

Citizen Empowered To Check Vehicle's Fitness Through "Go Punjab" App

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 01:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In a determined effort to combat smog in the province, now citizen will be able to check vehicles' fitness certificates and lodge complain through "Go Punjab" application, announced by Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad.

In a meeting held here on Thursday, provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad said that citizens can now independently assess the fitness of vehicles in public transport, details of the vehicles can be checked before urban travel through this app, adding that proactive approach would ultimately encourage the citizen to actively participate in ensuring the quality and compliance of public transportation vehicles.

He revealed that Transport Department, recognizing the importance of its role in addressing smog, had been given clear instructions to take extensive measures while revolutionary changes were being brought through effective and comprehensive technology utilization.

He said that without fitness certificates vehicles, rickshaws, buses and other sources emitting smoke contribute to environmental pollution, would not be tolerated on roads.

"Public health comes first, prepare for strict lockdown if necessary," the Minister passed clear directives and said that comprehensive action plans were being arranged for smog control across the province.

The meeting also featured a detailed discussion regarding the administrative matters of the Pakistan Metro Bus Service in Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Attendees included key officials such as Secretary Transport Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, CEO Punjab Transport Company, Secretary Punjab Transport Authority, and others.

A thorough review of private company contracts, escalators, buses, roads, and related matters were also reviewed.

