Citizen express solidarity with inhabitants of IIOJK

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Citizens of Karachi expressing solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have suggested strengthening the support for the cause on strong lines and on more regular basis.

Talking to APP here Tuesday on the occasion of Right to Self Determination Day for the people of IIOJK, they said the issue in general and fate of the unfortunate people in particular is critically important for Pakistan too and can not be ignored.

"Observing a few days to show support for the cause is not enough as it is needed to be translated into action through effective countering of Indian narrative," said Prof. Dr. Shaista Tabbasum, Department of International Relations, Karachi University.

She sought concerted efforts to reach international think tanks and research organizations besides the policy makers from different parts of the world about the importance of resolution adopted by UN's Security Council on January five in 1949, guaranteeing right to plebiscite for the people of IIOJK.

The scholar strongly dispelling the Indian created impression that the issue is dead regretted that despite passage of 73 years the struggle is on in fact turning all the more severe for the hapless people of IIOJK.

Mazhar Ali, an activist for human rights supplementing Dr. Shaista Tabassum said dedicating a few days for the cause is not enough reiterating that the support must be focused and on regular basis to reflect our seriousness and severity to the cause.

Naim Azam, a nature conservationist said that while humanitarian aspect of the unfolding human tragedy witnessed in IIOJK was definitely unacceptable but so is the fact that habitat is being destroyed and environment exposed to uninterrupted degradation with dire consequences on livelihood of people - also encompassing social and economic aspects of their lives.

Reminding that water heads protecting the country from being turned into desert are also closely linked to the situation, he said it is a matter that also needed to be taken to world forums proving India being violator of series of international conventions.