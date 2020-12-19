Citizen faces difficulties due to gas load shedding

Citizens were facing a number of domestic problems to deal with,a new issue in the form of load shedding cropped up to add their misery

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Citizens were facing a number of domestic problems to deal with,a new issue in the form of load shedding cropped up to add their misery.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday the people complained about gas load shedding and low pressure.

The women said that they could not cook food and demanded to High-ups concerned look into the matter to look to and take steps to end the gas load shedding.

The people said that Power load shedding in the city of Pakpattan had made their lives already miserable.They said that water supply also remained suspended during the Power load shedding.The Shopkeepers said that Power load shedding was affecting their business and demanded to redress their issues at earliest