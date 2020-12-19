UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizen Faces Difficulties Due To Gas Load Shedding

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:14 PM

Citizen faces difficulties due to gas load shedding

Citizens were facing a number of domestic problems to deal with,a new issue in the form of load shedding cropped up to add their misery

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Citizens were facing a number of domestic problems to deal with,a new issue in the form of load shedding cropped up to add their misery.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday the people complained about gas load shedding and low pressure.

The women said that they could not cook food and demanded to High-ups concerned look into the matter to look to and take steps to end the gas load shedding.

The people said that Power load shedding in the city of Pakpattan had made their lives already miserable.They said that water supply also remained suspended during the Power load shedding.The Shopkeepers said that Power load shedding was affecting their business and demanded to redress their issues at earliest

Related Topics

Load Shedding Business Water Pakpattan Women Gas

Recent Stories

Peskov Says West's Negative Reaction to Russian CO ..

14 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid joins TikTok

14 minutes ago

C.Africa govt accuses ex-president Bozize of attem ..

18 seconds ago

Frustration mongering elements destined to fail as ..

8 minutes ago

Railways has nothing to do with politics, says Aza ..

16 minutes ago

Teachers from across Punjab stage protest outside ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.