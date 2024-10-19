Citizen files petition in consumer court over dengue spray negligence in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In a significant move addressing public health concerns, a local resident of Haripur on Saturday has approached the Consumer Court to seek legal action against various government departments for their failure to conduct necessary dengue control measures.

According to the details, in the wake of Dengue outbreak in the region a citizen of Haripur Waqas Ahmed submitted a formal petition highlighting the alarming rise in mosquito populations in areas such as Malkiar Road and Mohalla Asifabad.

In his petition, Waqas Ahmed expressed serious concerns about the potential spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases due to the absence of any effective control measures in the region.

He pointed out that despite the increasing presence of mosquitoes, neither the Health Department nor any relevant authority has undertaken the essential task of conducting dengue or general mosquito control sprays.

The petition identifies several respondents, including the Health Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), the Deputy Commissioner, and the official in charge of the Dengue Control Program.

Ahmed is calling for immediate action, specifically requesting that health officials carry out a comprehensive household-to-household dengue spray campaign to mitigate the risks associated with the mosquito infestation.

The Consumer Court has responded to the petition by issuing notices to the involved parties, requiring them to appear in court on Tuesday to address these urgent public health issues. This case underscores the critical need for proactive measures to combat vector-borne diseases, especially as the threat of dengue remains prevalent during the monsoon season.

Residents of Haripur are hopeful that this legal action will prompt the relevant authorities to take swift and effective measures to safeguard public health and prevent a potential outbreak of dengue in the community.