Citizen Files Petition In Consumer Court Over Dengue Spray Negligence In Haripur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) In a significant move addressing public health concerns, a local resident of Haripur on Saturday has approached the Consumer Court to seek legal action against various government departments for their failure to conduct necessary dengue control measures.
According to the details, in the wake of Dengue outbreak in the region a citizen of Haripur Waqas Ahmed submitted a formal petition highlighting the alarming rise in mosquito populations in areas such as Malkiar Road and Mohalla Asifabad.
In his petition, Waqas Ahmed expressed serious concerns about the potential spread of dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases due to the absence of any effective control measures in the region.
He pointed out that despite the increasing presence of mosquitoes, neither the Health Department nor any relevant authority has undertaken the essential task of conducting dengue or general mosquito control sprays.
The petition identifies several respondents, including the Health Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), the Deputy Commissioner, and the official in charge of the Dengue Control Program.
Ahmed is calling for immediate action, specifically requesting that health officials carry out a comprehensive household-to-household dengue spray campaign to mitigate the risks associated with the mosquito infestation.
The Consumer Court has responded to the petition by issuing notices to the involved parties, requiring them to appear in court on Tuesday to address these urgent public health issues. This case underscores the critical need for proactive measures to combat vector-borne diseases, especially as the threat of dengue remains prevalent during the monsoon season.
Residents of Haripur are hopeful that this legal action will prompt the relevant authorities to take swift and effective measures to safeguard public health and prevent a potential outbreak of dengue in the community.
Recent Stories
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair
EPI launches community-based awareness program
ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats
Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif33 seconds ago
-
Two racing cars collided in Karachi43 seconds ago
-
Pneumonia cases among children mounted in Karachi: Dr Khalid Shafi10 minutes ago
-
Four women murdered in Karachi house11 minutes ago
-
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse20 minutes ago
-
DRO reviews preparations for LG-poll21 minutes ago
-
Doctor says pneumonia cases among children mounted in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir being observed30 minutes ago
-
Polling materials handed over to polling staff for 2nd LG by-poll on Oct 2031 minutes ago
-
UK mayor celebrates Pakistani and Kashmiri contributions abroad31 minutes ago
-
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" presented by Federal M ..37 minutes ago
-
Fireworks explosion in house leaves four dead, three injured41 minutes ago