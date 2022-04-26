UrduPoint.com

Citizen Fined For Hoarding 10,000 Kg Of Sugar

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 08:57 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration thwarted an attempt to hoard 10,000 kgs of sugar in a house, located at Gulgasht colony and imposed fine Rs 50,000 on a citizen, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) secretary Rana Mohsin, along with police and special branch raided at a house, owned by a citizen Umar Farooq.

The raiding team seized 10,000 kgs of sugar from the house, stocked illegally. The alleged outlaw was fined Rs 50,000.

Moreover, Rana Mohsin pledges to take action against the hoarders with full might.

