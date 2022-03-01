UrduPoint.com

Citizen Fined PKR 20k For Power Pilferage From Streetlight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Citizen fined PKR 20k for power pilferage from streetlight

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :On receiving complaints regarding power pilferage from streetlights lines in city area, the administration of Town-1 on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 20000 on a citizen for obtaining direct connection from a streetlight line in Asiya Gate area.

The Town-1 administration said, during inspection, the Regulation Officer Peshawar Electric Supervisor Qadir Sher found out that a citizen named Alam Sher of Muhalla Quwat islam has obtained direct electricity connection from a streetlight line.

The matter was reported to Regulation Branch, which imposed a fine of Rs 20000 on the power pilferer, Alam Sher. The amount was later received from the citizen and credited in the Town's exchequer.

ToR Town-1 Riaz Awan has said that operation against the power pilferers has been started and anyone found guilty of this crime would be fined and recommended for legal action.

