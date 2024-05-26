Open Menu

Citizen Foils Robbery, Kills Suspect In Sarjani Town

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A citizen killed a robber while thwarting a robbery attempt on Sunday in the Sarjani Town area of Karachi.

Sirjani Police Station House Officer (SHO) Asadullah Agha said that two suspects attempted to rob an unknown citizen near Go petrol Pump in Gulshan Noor, reported a private news.

The citizen resisted and opened fire on the robbers.

As a result, one of the robbers was injured, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The citizen who fired the shots also fled the scene, said police.

The injured suspect was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Bilal Yasin.

Police records indicate that Bilal Yasin had a criminal history, including five robbery-related cases. He was also involved in incidents of injuring citizens during robberies in Bilal Colony and Sarjani Town.

