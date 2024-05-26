Citizen Foils Robbery, Kills Suspect In Sarjani Town
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A citizen killed a robber while thwarting a robbery attempt on Sunday in the Sarjani Town area of Karachi.
Sirjani Police Station House Officer (SHO) Asadullah Agha said that two suspects attempted to rob an unknown citizen near Go petrol Pump in Gulshan Noor, reported a private news.
The citizen resisted and opened fire on the robbers.
As a result, one of the robbers was injured, while his accomplice managed to escape.
The citizen who fired the shots also fled the scene, said police.
The injured suspect was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Bilal Yasin.
Police records indicate that Bilal Yasin had a criminal history, including five robbery-related cases. He was also involved in incidents of injuring citizens during robberies in Bilal Colony and Sarjani Town.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership2 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Prices of roti, bakery items reduced2 minutes ago
-
SPARC) organizes a policy dialogue on tobacco taxation12 minutes ago
-
HWA demands to ensure payment of minimum wages to rural woman in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Girl allegedly commits suicide over domestic dispute22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of two army-men22 minutes ago
-
Plastic particles in human blood pose heart disease risk, study finds22 minutes ago
-
Police foils smuggling of non custom paid cigarettes, seizes goods32 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik condemns blasphemy allegation, praises law enforcement response in Sargodha43 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah52 minutes ago
-
RWMC to get 1st position in Eid-Ul-Azha cleanliness operation52 minutes ago