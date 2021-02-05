Citizen form human chain to support cause of Kashmiri people

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Residents of Naushehro Feroze town formed a human chain to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege for 18 months. On the Kashmir Solidarity day, people gathered in front of Deputy commissioner office, formed a human chain and observed one minute silence to express their support to subjected population of IIOJK and condemn the brutalities being carried out by Indian occupying forces. Later, they marched to the press club in a rally led by the deputy commissioner Capt.

(r) Bilal Shahid Rao. Principal Govt Degree College Naushehro Feroze Khalifa Muhammad Afzal, Regional Director Social Welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Assistant commissioner Abdul Gafoor Dhamra, Chief Officer District Council Abdur Rasool Khoso, officer and employees of different departments, journalists, students and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. Addressing the rally Rao condemnedatrocities over innocent people of Kashmir and said that India has been violating fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people for over 70 years.