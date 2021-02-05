UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizen Form Human Chain To Support Cause Of Kashmiri People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Citizen form human chain to support cause of Kashmiri people

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Residents of Naushehro Feroze town formed a human chain to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who were under siege for 18 months. On the Kashmir Solidarity day, people gathered in front of Deputy commissioner office, formed a human chain and observed one minute silence to express their support to subjected population of IIOJK and condemn the brutalities being carried out by Indian occupying forces. Later, they marched to the press club in a rally led by the deputy commissioner Capt.

(r) Bilal Shahid Rao. Principal Govt Degree College Naushehro Feroze Khalifa Muhammad Afzal, Regional Director Social Welfare Syed Ali Ahmed Shah, Assistant commissioner Abdul Gafoor Dhamra, Chief Officer District Council Abdur Rasool Khoso, officer and employees of different departments, journalists, students and a large number of citizens participated in the rally. Addressing the rally Rao condemnedatrocities over innocent people of Kashmir and said that India has been violating fundamental human rights of Kashmiri people for over 70 years.

Related Topics

India Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries ..

54 minutes ago

58 minutes ago

Armeena Khan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri pe ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

2 hours ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.