Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers at a seminar titled " Economic Revival of Karachi- the Way Forward" on Friday called for a powerful and financially autonomous City Government, along with strong checks system to ensure right and transparent use of the resources.

The seminar organized by Karachi Citizens Forum was attended by a good number intellectual, historians, academics, business leaders, professionals and media representatives.

Dr. Hafeez Pasha, a prominent educationist, economist and former federal minister for finance and economic affairs said Karachi, having a glorious history, still had big economic potential to be exploited through better planning and good governance.

He highlighted the contribution of Karachi to the national economy and social uplift.

" Thanks to the people, business community and philanthropists of Karachi who give baseline to the rest of the country," he said , claiming that tax-GDP ratio in Karachi was six times higher than other cities of the country.

Karachi is an ideal city and it is like " goose laying golden eggs." It is an efficiency hub and significant investment in infrastructure of the city would increase its GDP by 6 times.

Dr.Pasha shared his experiences and memories of the city.

He had spent about 40 years of his life here which included serving as Professor in Karachi University and Institute of Business Administration-Karachi for more than twenty years.

He had done various studies and research on the city from different angles.

He urged the Federal and Sindh Governments to spend more on this viable city especially on water supply system, mass transit and upgradation of katchibadies.

However, he appreciated Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He suggested that Municipal Bonds amounting Dollars 50 billion be floated for the uplift of Karachi.

"I am confident investors will show trust on the city after these bonds," he remarked.

Dr. Pasha described the period of 1970s as the golden period for Karachi as many big development projects were done for upgradation of the city, besides setting up important institutions like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and big industries including Pakistan Steel Mills.

Former governor of Sindh Barrister Kamal Azfar introducing Dr. Hafeez Pasha appreciated his meritorious services for the city and the country in different professional capacities.

Convener of Karachi Citizen Forum, Ms. Nargis Rahman said Karachi has unique geo-political status and should be lifted out of its present degradation.

The city lacked most of basic civic amenities including safe drinking water, sanitation, clean air, health-care, education, electricity, and other civic and industrial infrastructure.

Along with infrastructure development , human resources development in Karachi must be the top priority of the provincial and Federal governments, she urged.

Other speakers were Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Vice President, Shaikh Sultan Rahman and President , SITE Association of Industry , Abdul Hadi.