Citizen Grievances Will Be Addressed On Priority: IGP Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Sunday.
A official told APP that during the khuli katchery, IG listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. "My office is always open for my citizens", the IGP said.
IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office. He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Case registered against domestic worker torture2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 4.009m from 201 defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Galyat receives first snowfall of winter season 202412 minutes ago
-
AJK President orders for immediate repeal of Presidential Ordinance 202412 minutes ago
-
Orientation session on performance quantification scheme held at Abbottabad district court22 minutes ago
-
Father, son found dead in New Afzalabad Haripur32 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker, NA staff condole with NA speaker on sister's demise32 minutes ago
-
CII chairman declares altering defined gender un-Islamic, calls for medical interventions for inters ..32 minutes ago
-
Measures under way to solve people's problems: minister42 minutes ago
-
Founder of PTI has no future: Attaullah Tarar52 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan: A historic gem of Islamic heritage, a growing partner for Pakistan1 hour ago