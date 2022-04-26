UrduPoint.com

Citizen Injured During Robbery

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A citizen was injured by a gunshot during a robbery of Rs.4,500 and a mobile phone in Rahuki area here Monday.

According to the police, Raja Bhagri was riding on his motorbike when he was intercepted by two armed robbers who were also riding on their motorbike.

The unknown robbers signalled Bhagri to stop but he tried to speed away following which they fired a gunshot on Bhagri's leg making him fall on the road.

The robbers looted a small amount of cash and a mobile phone from Bhagri and escaped.

The injured man was shifted to the hospital.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

In a separate incident the unidentified robbers snatched a motorbike on gunpoint from Muhammad Ali near Poonam petrol Pump in Qasimabad.

A rickshaw was stolen adjacent to SSP Hyderabad's office when the driver parked it and left to offer Namaz in a mosque on the premises of the SSP office.

The police checked the CCTV footage but it emerged that due to loadshedding at the time of the theft the footage could not be saved.

The FIRs of both the said incidents have also not been lodged.

