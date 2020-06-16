UrduPoint.com
Citizen Injured In Result Of Unprovoked Firing By Indian Army In Bagsar Sector

Tue 16th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by Indian army in Bagsar Sector

ISPR says that Indian army committed ceasefire violation and targeted civilian population as a result of which one Babar Hussain sustained injuries who was shifted to nearby hospital for medical care.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) A citizen injured after Indian forces initiated unprovoked firing along with the border on Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, military’s media wing said that Indian army committed ceasefire violations and started unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with the LoC. It said that a citizen injured as a result of firing which was identified as Babar Hussain who was the resident of Mehtika village.

Babar was injured and shifted to nearby health facility for proper medical care.

ON other hand India lost its three soldiers in clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh area of disputed Kashmir region. Indian authorities also confirmed that its three officers were killed by the Chinese army. China had warned India that it should not send its troops to the area under its control and should stay away from violating borders and resorting to unprovoked incidents like fight and firing.

