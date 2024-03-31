Citizen Injured In Robbery Attempt, Villagers Apprehend Suspects
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) In a robbery incident in Bodo area under the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station, on Sunday, a group of four armed bandits, wielding pistols, shot and injured a man as he valiantly resisted a robbery attempt.
The victim, identified as Owais Javaid, recounted the terrifying encounter to the Police, detailing how the armed assailants attempted to snatch his motorcycle and valuables at gunpoint near a local graveyard. Despite his resistance, one of the assailants fired a shot, striking his leg and causing him to fall, prompting the assailants to flee the scene.
This drew the attention of local residents, who swiftly responded to the distress, prompting the victim to recount his ordeal. Showing incredible solidarity, the villagers pursued and subdued the fleeing bandits, subsequently handing them over to the authorities after subjecting them to retribution.
This courageous act of communal resilience underscores the unwavering determination of the local populace to uphold justice and security within their community.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide after killing 2 members of his in-laws family15 minutes ago
-
Night Tourism initiative launched in Peshawar45 minutes ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crime held1 hour ago
-
IGP wishes Happy Easter to Christian Community1 hour ago
-
Central convention of Awami Jamhoori Party to be held on April 281 hour ago
-
Ashrafi hails SIFC as catalyst for Pakistan's economic progress2 hours ago
-
Foolproof security plan devised for Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO2 hours ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi surpasses budget targets for March 2024, quarterly goals2 hours ago
-
IGP Sindh warns Police officers of suspension over non-registration of FIR2 hours ago
-
IGP orders crackdown on power thieves, strict security for Chinese nationals2 hours ago
-
Police finalise security for Yom-e- Hazrat Ali events2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab instructed to speed up crackdown on kite flying2 hours ago