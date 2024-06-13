Citizen killed over robbery resistance, SHO suspended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) At least two people, including a citizen and an alleged robber, were killed, and another citizen was injured in a shooting incident involving a street crimes in the Mominabad area.

According to the police, a 55-year-old citizen, Gulzar, was shot and killed, and a 26-year-old man, Mauvia, was injured while resisting a robbery.

An unidentified street criminal was also killed by the indiscriminate firing of his own accomplice.

The deceased and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, taking notice of the incident, ordered the suspension of the Mominabad police station SHO. He also requested the previous performance record of the SHO from the SSP West.

The minister directed an increase in snap checks and police patrols in the city, emphasizing that no negligence would be tolerated in the security measures for Eid-ul-Azha.