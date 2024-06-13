Citizen Killed Over Robbery Resistance, SHO Suspended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) At least two people, including a citizen and an alleged robber, were killed, and another citizen was injured in a shooting incident involving a street crimes in the Mominabad area.
According to the police, a 55-year-old citizen, Gulzar, was shot and killed, and a 26-year-old man, Mauvia, was injured while resisting a robbery.
An unidentified street criminal was also killed by the indiscriminate firing of his own accomplice.
The deceased and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, taking notice of the incident, ordered the suspension of the Mominabad police station SHO. He also requested the previous performance record of the SHO from the SSP West.
The minister directed an increase in snap checks and police patrols in the city, emphasizing that no negligence would be tolerated in the security measures for Eid-ul-Azha.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inquiry committee formed to probe kids death at Khanewal hospital16 minutes ago
-
Citizens hail Federal Budget 2024-25 for people-friendly measures, economic stability26 minutes ago
-
No new schemes for MoHR had been introduced in PSDP26 minutes ago
-
Narcotics Control Division receives Rs 169.505 million under PSDP 2024-2536 minutes ago
-
PML-N Leader Kohistani highlights civil protest as cornerstone of democracy36 minutes ago
-
Jamal Shah terms budget as balanced, positive36 minutes ago
-
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector34 minutes ago
-
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-2534 minutes ago
-
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division36 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-2537 minutes ago
-
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space capabilities37 minutes ago
-
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge42 minutes ago