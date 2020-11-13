Citizen martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian Army: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

The Military media wing says that three others including two women injured after Indian Army started unprovoked firing and targeted civilian population in Rakhchikri and Khanjar sectors.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR said that Indian Army troops CFV started firing and targeted civil population with rockets and mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages.

It said: “ #IndianArmy troops #CFV in Rakhchikri & Khanjar Sectors along #LOC targeting civil population with rockets & mortars in Tari Band & Samahni villages. 1 citizen embraced shahadat, 3 civilians incl 2 women got injured.

#PakArmy responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts,”.

Indian army always violated the ceasefire agreement and targeted the civilian population along with Line of Control (LoC). Indian army was also involved in terrorism and terror-financing. According to Foreign Policy magazine, Indian Army and the Indian government under Prime Minister Modi both were involved in terrorism and terror-financing.

“India is also involved in terrorism in Sri Lanka that destroyed the churches, killed and injured thousands of Sri-Lankan,” Foreign Police added.