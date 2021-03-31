Citizen moves petition for court proceedings' live broadcasting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A citizen on Wednesday moved a petition to Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking live broadcasting of court proceedings in public interest cases.

Petitioner Haroon ur Rasheed, in his plea, stated that live broadcasting of court proceedings would provide the rights of freedom of expression and ensure correct reporting.

He said many countries had permitted live broadcasting of court proceedings, adding certain cases in Britain used to be uploaded on YouTube.

He said it would develop public trust in judiciary. It had named Ministry of Law and Justice and Ministry of Human Rights as respondents in the case.