Citizen Must Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Polio: Asif Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :MPA and Focal Person for Mega Projects Peshawar, Asif Khan on Friday said that citizens must fulfill their responsibilities by vaccinating themselves against coronavirus and polio.

He said that for their convenience, vaccination against polio has been started at the nearest health centers.

The citizens could now vaccinate themselves and their children against coronavirus and polio disease at their nearest health centers by saving their time and money.

He expressed these views while inaugurating anti-coronavirus vaccination at Latifabad Dispensary and inspecting the vaccination process at Ejazabad, Rashidabad, Afghan Colony and other health centers. The Focal Person for Mega Projects also inspected availability of medicines at health centers and attendance of the medical and other staff at the healthcare facilities.

He checked the process of vaccination to children against polio virus and expressed satisfaction over the procedure. He also inaugurated an anti-polio vaccination drive by administering anti-polio drops to some children. Asif Khan was pleased to see sufficient numbers of people who came to the center for anti-corona vaccination.

Asif Khan on the occasion directed the district administration to ensure social distance among people and adoption of all precautionary measures against coronavirus. He also appealed to the people to vaccinate their children against the polio virus.

