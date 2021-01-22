Citizen must use cloth, fiber bags in replacement to plastic shopping bags: DC Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah has said that local administration taking various steps to keep Abbottabad pollution free city as s tourist hub in this regard banned the use of plastic shopping bags, people should use cloth and fiber bags in replacement", stated during his visit to shopping malls.

He underlined the need to use cloth and fiber bags and directed the masses to cooperate with the district administration to enforce the ban on plastic shopping bags.

During his visit the DC inspected Gilani shopping mall, Savemart and Italian mall, met with the owners and directed them to control the price of the cloth and fiber bags as everyone can purchase it.

On the directives of the district administration, Abbottabad to lessen the pollution and bring improvement in the environment all mega malls and brand stores have discarded plastic shopping bags and started the use of cloth and fiber bags.

The DC also thanked the owners of the brands and mega malls for their cooperation with the administration and said that this is our responsibility to aware people that plastic is injurious to health, and it has bad effects on our environment, industries, tourism and agriculture.

Replying to a question at the occasion Mughees Sanaullah said that following the directives of the KP government we would continue our drive against the complete elimination of plastic bags and would not let anybody violate the ban.

We would welcome all wholesalers who would discard plastic shopping bags and would opt for fiber and cloth bags and district administration would also provide them full support.