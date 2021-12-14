UrduPoint.com

Citizen Portal Complaints: Department's Heads To Face Action On Below 50 Pc Performance

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera on Tuesday ordered heads of different departments to swiftly resolve complaints received through citizen portal and warned them of action in case of poor response.

Departments' heads indicating performance below 50 per cent would face action, warned the ADCG while chairing a meeting to review officials' performance in resolving complaints.

All individual and collective problems of the people should be resolved within a specified time and officials found negligent on this account would face action, he added.

