Citizen Portal Complaints: Warning Letters, Show-cause Notices Issued To Non-serious Officers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has initiated action against officers by issuing them show-cause notices and warning letters over their non-seriousness and inaction on public complaints registered at the Citizen Portal.

The action has been initiated after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a cabinet meeting, took notice of the inefficiency of the government officers which was also complained by the Federal ministers.

According to the details issued by the PM Office, the Punjab Chief Secretary had completed the scrutiny of 1,586 officers' dashboards and a report of PM's Delivery Unit was also submitted to the prime minister.

As per report, 263 officers were issued warning letters and show-cause notices to seven others. Around 833 officers were directed to be careful in future and explanation was sought from 111 others.

However, the performance of 403 officers was appreciated in the report.

The secretaries of information, agriculture, excise and irrigation in Punjab had been written to improve their performance.

Letters have been written to 20 deputy commissioners of Punjab including in Lahore, Gujrat and Sheikhupura. The show-cause notices have been issued to 43 assistant commissioners including those in Raiwind, Jhang, Burewala, Sadiqabad, Nankana Sahib and Pindi Gheb.

While directing the officers to improve their performance for public relief, the PM Office said the purpose of issuing warning letters was to caution the officers concerned.

All out steps were being taken to extend facilities to the people as per the prime minister's vision, the PM Office added.

More Stories From Pakistan

