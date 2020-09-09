(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Upon Prime Minister Imran Khan's direction for expanding public access to the Pakistan Citizen Portal, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Wednesday inaugurated the Citizen Portal web service.

According to a press release of the PM Office, with its enhancement, about 80 million more Pakistanis would take benefit from the portal service whereas prior to it, about 35 million Pakistanis had accessed such facility.

It would, now, facilitate public access further, enabling them to register their complaints against 8,600 institutions and departments.

According to the PM Office, it was also decided to present the Pakistan Citizen Portal app in the upcoming World Government Summit. A total of 2.8 million people had been registered on the portal app so far.

