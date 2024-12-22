'Citizen registration process to be accelerated'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Assistant Director Local Government Tehsil City Madam Nadia Fatima visited various union councils and checked the citizen registration process under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry 2024 initiative.

She inspected the desks established for citizen registration and directed for expediting the process to ensure its timely completion. She stressed the need for raising awareness among the general public about the registration process and suggested seeking help from public representatives in addition to using loudspeakers of mosques for persuading citizen participation in the registry initiative.

She highlighted the significance of government’s welfare programs and said that fruits of government initiatives must be disseminated to the masses effectively.

She also reviewed the records related to the issuance of birth and death certificates and directed the union council officials to maintain transparency at all costs. She also directed that only the prescribed fees should be charged, otherwise, strict action would be taken without any discrimination.