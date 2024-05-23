Open Menu

Citizen Robbed Of Rs 1.1 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Citizen robbed of Rs 1.1 mln

Armed bandits snatched Rs 1.1 million from a citizen in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Armed bandits snatched Rs 1.1 million from a citizen in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area.A police report said here on Thursday that Muhammad Asif resident of Shaheen Chowk was going home after drawing cash of Rs 1.1 million from a private bank branch located in Saddar Bazar, when a motorbike riding two dacoits chased him and snatched the amount at gunpoint.

Police concerned launched investigation.

