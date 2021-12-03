A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking orders to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on exit control list (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking orders to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on exit control list (ECL).

A citizen filed the case and adopted the stance that Rana Shamim had been office bearer of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and was appointed chief judge GB after the PML-N came into power.

The petitioner said that Rana Shamim could flee abroad in current scandal of affidavit. It prayed the court to issue orders for placing his name on ECL.