UrduPoint.com

Citizen Seeks Rana Shamim's Name On ECL

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:59 PM

Citizen seeks Rana Shamim's name on ECL

A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking orders to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on exit control list (ECL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A petition had been moved in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday seeking orders to place the name of ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim on exit control list (ECL).

A citizen filed the case and adopted the stance that Rana Shamim had been office bearer of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and was appointed chief judge GB after the PML-N came into power.

The petitioner said that Rana Shamim could flee abroad in current scandal of affidavit. It prayed the court to issue orders for placing his name on ECL.

Related Topics

Scandal Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gilgit Baltistan Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Init ..

Russia Calls on All WTO Member States to Join Initiative on Services Domestic Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disrup ..

Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disruption of Power Lines - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Lahore women win hockey final

Lahore women win hockey final

9 minutes ago
 NAB opposes acquittal plea of Gilani, Ashraf in ch ..

NAB opposes acquittal plea of Gilani, Ashraf in chairman OGRA appointment refere ..

9 minutes ago
 Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study ..

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

9 minutes ago
 AirBaltic Plane Skids Off Taxiway at Riga Airport ..

AirBaltic Plane Skids Off Taxiway at Riga Airport Due to Poor Visibility

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.