UrduPoint.com

Citizen Shoots Robber, One Escapes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Citizen shoots robber, one escapes

A citizen on Monday resisting a robbery attempt shot injured a robber, while his accomplice managed to escape in Baldia area of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :A citizen on Monday resisting a robbery attempt shot injured a robber, while his accomplice managed to escape in Baldia area of the city.

According to police, two robbers attempted to rob a medical store owner Ahsan Saleem, who in resistance shot injured one of them while another managed to escape.

Police rushed to the scene, where the injured robber was identified as Nadir s/o Abdul Khaliq age 30 years. A motorcycle and a magazine was recovered from his possession and he was shifted to hospital.

The police is searching for his accomplice.

