Citizen shot injures robber, another escapes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A citizen resisting a robbery attempt shot injured a robber, while another of his accomplice managed to escape in Baldia area of the city.

According to police, two robbers attempted to rob a medical store owner namely Ahsan Saleem yesterday, who in resistance shot injured one of them while another managed to escape.

Police rushed to the spot of incident upon being reported. Injured robber was identified as Nadir, aged 30 years. A motorcycle and a magazine were recovered from his possession and he was shifted to hospital.

The police is on the run to apprehend the fled accused.