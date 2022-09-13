UrduPoint.com

Citizen Shot Injures Robber, Another Escapes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Citizen shot injures robber, another escapes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A citizen resisting a robbery attempt shot injured a robber, while another of his accomplice managed to escape in Baldia area of the city.

According to police, two robbers attempted to rob a medical store owner namely Ahsan Saleem yesterday, who in resistance shot injured one of them while another managed to escape.

Police rushed to the spot of incident upon being reported. Injured robber was identified as Nadir, aged 30 years. A motorcycle and a magazine were recovered from his possession and he was shifted to hospital.

The police is on the run to apprehend the fled accused.

Related Topics

Injured Police Robbery Baldia From

Recent Stories

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

9 minutes ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

23 minutes ago
 'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

2 hours ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.